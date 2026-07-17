Another ship was hit by a shell in the Strait of Hormuz

Today the British United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations
(UKMTO), an organisation of the Royal Navy that provides information
on the safety of commercial maritime transport, communicated
that you have received a report of an accident that occurred 19 miles away
east of Khasab, Oman, involving a ship
that was hit by a bullet. The bomb
caused limited structural damage. The UKMTO has announced that
The ship's crew is unharmed and there is no news of a
impact of the accident on the environment, with the ship continuing to
his journey.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) announced that yesterday
U.S. Marines carried out an inspection aboard the
oil tanker Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman. In 2024, the ship is
was submitted, as well as the company that
owns, the Emirati Harry Victor Ship Management and Operation,
to sanctions by the US because it was considered involved in the
supplies of oil and petroleum products on behalf of the
Triliance Petrochemical Co., brokerage firm
operating in Iran, China, the United Arab Emirates and Germany, sanctioned
from the United States for its support of the oil company
Iranian National Iranian Oil Company (NITC), which is also sanctioned.