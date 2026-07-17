Port Authority of Western Liguria, green light for the update of the 2026 budget

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the second notes of
change to the 2026 budget of the entity that provide for
higher revenues of €64.3 million and higher expenses of €24.59 million
million euros. The Port Authority explained that the changes have become
necessary to adapt budget appropriations to developments
management that has taken place over the past few months and
to the updating of the Ordinary and
Extraordinary, receiving new funding and updating the
investment planning.
The higher capital receipts, amounting to €59.36 million
euros, derive from the update of the programming
infrastructure, both ordinary and extraordinary. Among the
The main changes include State grants for investment and
PNRR resources of 9.26 million euros, allocations deriving from the
breakdown of the 2024 VAT Fund (2023 VAT) by 9.68
million euros, regional funding of 4.3 million euros
intended for intervention P.707 "Securing the
Torrente Segno", ASPI's contribution, as part of the
agreements relating to Smart Logistics projects, amounting to €26 million
of euros, and €8.9 million relating to the residual portion of the
EIB financing for the construction of the New Dam
Foranea of Genoa.
On the expenditure side, the updated budget adjusts the
appropriations for both infrastructure investment and
the activities necessary for the functioning of the institution, with
increases of €12.34 million and €12.25 million respectively
million euros. Changes in the current portion include
in addition, the adjustment of certain budget appropriations, including
those relating to the purchase of goods and services, for a total of 4.6
million euros.
The Port Authority specified that the issue of the
so-called "expensive materials", with the body that has
advanced with its own resources over 56 million euros to
to the higher costs incurred by economic operators in the
period between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second half of the year
2025, according to the mechanisms provided for by the legislation and pending the
subsequent transfer of the relevant resources by the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.
The changes also include the inclusion of new
strategic projects, including those for the modernisation of
port gates as part of Smart Logistics, the 5G project
for telecommunications infrastructures, interventions on the New
Vado Ligure Dam and further works aimed at improving
port accessibility.
As a result of the approved changes, the surplus of
Estimated administration as of December 31, 2026 amounts to 121.45
million euros, of which 102.6 million euros tied up.