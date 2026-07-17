Port of Gioia Tauro: First connection of a large container ship to the cold ironing system

In the port of Gioia Tauro, the first
supply of electricity from the shore grid to a large
container ship through the installed cold ironing system
in the Calabrian airport. Upon the arrival of the MSC Mirja
ship, the
capacity of more than 19 thousand TEUs, the technical staff has
provided for the connection of the naval unit to the
mobile cold ironing system through cables
power supply. The technical checks and the
interfacing with the electrical cabin, the ship turned off its
auxiliary engines and was powered exclusively by the
shore power grid, with a total power of about seven
MW.
"Today - commented the president of the Authority
of Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Paolo
Piacenza - the port of Gioia Tauro takes a step that marks a
Historic moment not only for our airport, but for the entire
national port system. A mega container ship turned off the
during mooring, receiving energy exclusively
from the quay electricity grid. We are not talking about
An infrastructure that is simply completed, but a system
fully functional and at the service of shipping companies.
This result shows how sustainability can
translate into concrete innovation and competitiveness. Gioia Tauro
continues to anticipate the processes of transformation of the port
by investing in technologies that reduce environmental impact
and strengthen the attractiveness of the airport more and more
efficient, sustainable and integrated with large logistics networks
international ones".
To power the ships at berth, the project of
electrification of the quays of the System Authority
Calabrian Port has aimed to increase the availability
of electricity up to 80 MW. This need is accompanied by
that of the terminal operator Medcenter Container Terminal which started
an ambitious plan to electrify its infrastructure
operating for a further requirement of 80 MW. Overall, the
project provides for the expansion of the connection to the national grid
intended to serve both the Regulatory Authority and
Port System is MCT for a total power of 160 MW, a
energy availability comparable to the consumption of a city
with over 300 thousand inhabitants.