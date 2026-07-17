In the first half of the year, cruise passenger traffic in GPH's port terminals grew by +10.1%

In the first half of 2026, passenger traffic in the
cruise terminal of Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is the
world's leading independent terminal operator in the sector, is
state of 9.5 million people, a total that represents a
increase of +10.1% over the first half of 2025 and is the
second highest ever, being only 6 thousand lower
passengers at the all-time record of the second half of last year.
In the first six months of 2026, cruise ships that docked at the
The Group's terminals were 3,431 (+7.8%).
A slight decline in activity was recorded
only the group's terminals in the Western Mediterranean and
in the Atlantic, where traffic was 2.2 million
passengers (-1.1%). On the other hand, traffic in terminals is growing
in the Americas (5.6 million pax, +15.0%), in the Mediterranean
Northern Europe and North Africa (1.0 million pax, +8.2%) and
in the Eastern Mediterranean and in the Adriatic (567 thousand pax, +8.5%).
In the second quarter of 2026 alone, traffic was
of 4.5 million cruise passengers, a total that represents an increase of
+2.8% on the same period last year and is the most
high for this time of year. In the Americas, the
quarterly traffic was 2.1 million passengers
(+8.0%), in the Central Mediterranean, Northern Europe and North Africa
846 thousand passengers (+8.1%), in the Eastern Mediterranean and in
Adriatic of 532 thousand passengers (+7.4%) and in the Mediterranean
Western and Atlantic of 943 thousand passengers (-15.2%).