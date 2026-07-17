For Assarmatori, the Commission's proposal on the EU ETS is timid, while bolder measures were expected

For Assarmatori, "the proposal to revise the directive
ETS presented by the European Commission is too timid, even though
containing important acknowledgments of the requests we have had
a way to highlight several times in Brussels, at every level"
and the shipowners' association in the next steps in the Council and
Parliament expects "a consolidation of the
and more courageous interventions".
The president of the shipowners' association, Stefano Messina,
specified that "the great absentees from the Commission's text
are the tools needed to protect links with the
major islands and the Motorways of the Sea. On this - he denounced -
the most intransigent and short-sighted part of the European Commission
He did not want to make openings. It is a serious fact: it is put this way
the principle of territorial continuity is at risk, and
the existence of freight transport services that achieve a real
environmental sustainability. The next few months will therefore be
The European Parliament and the Council will have
the opportunity to transform a still incomplete revision
into an instrument capable of protecting the competitiveness of the
maritime transport and the strategic role of European ports".
Assarmatori admitted that, however, in the legislative proposal
presented today by the European Commission
(
of 17
July 2026), there is no shortage of encouraging aspects. "One of
this, which consolidates our request - explained Messina - is
the extension to 2035 of the exemption in force for connections with
the smaller islands. This protects economic and social cohesion
of fragile territories that cannot suffer the ETS extra costs.
These results are the result of the commitment of both the components of the
European Commission closer to the industry's reasons,
such as the executive vice-president Raffaele Fitto, and of the government
Italian".
The association noted that the text also contains a
special regime, although limited to incoming routes
in the Union, in the form of discounts from the ETS extra cost for
intercontinental container transhipment activities, with
the goal of supporting shipping companies to maintain
Traffic and investments in European terminals put in crisis by the
environmental taxation. 'The scope of the
proposed instrument - Messina complained - is still
insufficient, but it paves the way for a concrete solution to the
problem of container transhipment in the subsequent phases of the
legislative process. Today, after years of resistance from the
DG Climate, we welcome with satisfaction the recognition of a
priority instance, that is, that in order to overcome the problem
transhipment cannot be used only to
punitive and ineffective such as the extension, also proposed in the
text and daughter of a bureaucratic and short-sighted approach, of the rule
of the 300 nautical miles. It is essential to maintain in Europe
the vital hubs of logistics, at the service of industries
especially in this moment of great uncertainty
geopolitics".
Assarmatori noted that the legislative proposal, moreover,
welcomes its own and industry's call for the establishment of
an economic support mechanism for the purchase of fuels
through price differential compensation
with conventional fuels, financed by emission allowances
free of charge as is already the case for the aviation sector.
The association specified that, however, in this regard, the
The Commission's text also includes among the items that can be financed
propulsion technologies, creating a complexity
potentially problematic as it can result in a
unclear market incentive.