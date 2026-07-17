Transport & Environment (T&E), the organization does not
that promotes the sustainability of the European
of transport, expressed appreciation for some of the proposals
presented today by the European Commission for the revision of the
EU ETS emissions trading system covering
maritime transport, while he expressed general disappointment with the
those concerning air transport
(
of 17
July
2026).
In particular, T&E welcomed the proposal of the
Commission to allocate 110 million ETS allowances to support
sustainable marine fuels and propulsion technologies
ships, since - according to the association - this
provides resources for the European maritime industry to invest in
environmentally friendly and scalable biofuels and in battery-powered vessels. T&E
considers, however, that without clearer rules, this
could lead shipping companies to continue to
invest more in biofuels.
On the proposal to reduce the risk of
circumvention of the EU ETS by carrying out
of calls in non-EU transhipment ports, T&E has taken note
whereas to address these concerns, the Commission has proposed a
extension of the list of non-EU transhipment ports and
noted that this means that more ports
neighbouring non-EU countries, such as Tanger Med and Port Said, will be included in the
EU ETS in order to further limit the incentive for
ships to evade EU ports. The association noted that
the Commission has also introduced the "ETS as a service",
allowing third countries to obtain a share of ETS revenues
if they decide to use the EU ETS for the
pricing its greenhouse gas emissions.
Transport & Environment then focused on the
measure proposed by the European Commission under which the
shipping companies will be able to sell a number of shares
lower than its own verified emissions for emissions
issued until 31 December 2035 from voyages from a port of call
outside the jurisdiction of a Member State to a port of
port of call in the jurisdiction of a Member State, if operated by ships
container carriers with a capacity of at least 10,000 TEUs, if
The distance of the journey exceeds 300 nautical miles. The proposal
provides that the amount of emission allowances to be surrendered for
these container ships in the port of call under the jurisdiction of
Member State is reduced in proportion to the share of
containers, measured in TEUs, unloaded at the port of call under the
jurisdiction of a Member State for the sole purpose of being charged
on another ship making a voyage between the same port of
port of call and a port of call outside the jurisdiction of a
Member State, compared to the total number of containers unloaded by the
container ship. In this regard, T&E believes that by offering costs
ETS lower than large container ships calling at
in the EU in an effort to reduce the risk of transhipments in ports
This could create dangerous loopholes and
lead to a distortion of competition.
For T&E, on the other hand, the proposed revision of the
EU emissions trading for aviation is not
just enough to promote incisive climate action
necessary for the sector. The association that took over the proposal
by introducing for the first time a price of
for flights departing from the EU, but only within a radius of
5,000 km and only from 2029, means that a flight from
Paris in Dubai will be subject to the carbon market, while a
flight from Paris to New York no. T&E has pointed out that this
still leaves 47% of European air transport exempt from
carbon taxation. According to the association, therefore, the
Commission proposal can only be considered as a
first step. In addition, T&E noted that if you provide support
the development of SAF aviation fuels produced in
Europe is a positive step, the allocation of more than 100 million
free allowances for SAF weakens the perception of the price of the
protecting airlines from real impact
financial aspects of their emissions. The association stressed that
as a result, the EU will lose around €4.2 billion in
potential additional revenue that could have been collected if all
departing flights had been included in the scope of the
carbon.