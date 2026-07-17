ESPO, no to the lowering of the EU ETS application threshold from ships of 5,000 GRT to those of 400 GRT

The first evaluation of the European Ports Association on the
measures envisaged for the decarbonisation of the sector
which are included in the proposal presented today
by the European Commission for the revision of the trading system
EU emission allowances is not positive, even if
The European Sea Ports Organisation recognises the efforts of the European Sea Ports Organisation.
Commission to address the problem of the relocation of
carbon emissions and economic activities created
from the current framework of the system
(
of 17
July
2026). ESPO fears, in fact, that the proposals could
generate new critical issues and believes that a
full assessment of the measures to clarify their impact on the
a level playing field between EU ports.
An appreciation was expressed by ESPO for the measures
envisaged by the Commission to reduce elusive port calls for ships
through the modification of the list of neighbouring transport ports
and pointed out that this issue had been raised with
insistence by the association in recent years. In particular, ESPO
considers the new proposals an important recognition by
EU Commission that the current system has created
distortions in competition between EU ports and ports
non-EU neighbors.
ESPO, on the other hand, has expressed firm opposition to any measure,
such as the one proposed by the Commission, which extends the scope of
application of the EU ETS Maritime system to certain categories of ships
of lower tonnage. Noting that clear signs of
a return of goods to road transport caused by the current
EU ETS, the European Ports Association noted that
lowering the threshold for the application of the ETS by
5,000 gross tonnage to those of 400 GRT would go to
the own advantage of the road transport sector,
contrary to the spirit of European politics, which is
aimed at enhancing short sea shipping.
Finally,
ESPO stressed the importance of reviewing the proposal once
reached an agreement within the International Maritime Organization
on the regulatory framework for net-emission maritime transport
zero.