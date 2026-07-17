Confitarma disappointed by the Commission's proposal to revise the EU ETS

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners has expressed disappointment for
What is envisaged for the maritime sector by the proposed revision
EU ETS emissions trading system submitted
today by the European Commission
(
of 17
July
2026). "We are strongly disappointed - explained the
president of Confitarma, Mario Zanetti - from the lack of courage of the
European Commission on the ETS, despite the appeals of the three
main European industrial associations that in recent days have
have requested suspension. In the proposal for revision -
Zanetti - the great absentee is the issue of the
competitiveness of the Italian and European shipping industry.
We consider, in fact, this document contradictory with respect to the
objectives of the ETS and therefore reiterate our request that
100% of the proceeds are allocated to the decarbonisation of the
maritime sector'.
Zanetti also highlighted that "the measures designed
for the ports risk putting the entire
Mediterranean, because they do not guarantee an effective level
playing field between all shipping segments». "In addition,
- he added - the Commission's proposal does not eliminate the return
to the whole road that we are recording, with consequent and significant
environmental and social costs and risks compromising both the
competitiveness of Short Sea Shipping and the Motorways of the
Sea, and the European decarbonization objectives themselves. Remain
in fact, open questions that are particularly relevant for Italy,
starting from the failure to extend the current system of derogations to
Sicily and Sardinia, as we hoped it would be rendered
the derogation for the smaller islands, currently provided for until
by 2035, despite the fact that maritime transport represents a
essential for the lives of over six million citizens".
"Having taken note of the decision not to listen to the appeal
of the main European industrial associations - noted
Zanetti - we also note that the proposal does not provide for a
clear mechanism that ensures its alignment and progressive
once the equivalent global system is operational
adopted by the IMO'.
"Confitarma - he concluded - will continue to work
with the Italian government, Confindustria, the European institutions and the
ECSA, so that the negotiations in the European Parliament and Council
allows us to strengthen our proposal, combining the objectives of the
with the competitiveness of shipping and the
protection of territorial cohesion".