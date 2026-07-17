ALIS, the Commission's proposals on the EU ETS are good, but strong critical issues remain

The Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality
considers that if the proposal to revise the trading system
of EU ETS emission allowances, presented today by the
European Commission
(
of 17
July
2026), progress can be made in the
decarbonisation of the transport sector, but remain
aspects of great criticality. "ALIS - recalled the
vice-president and general manager of the association, Marcello Di
Caterina - followed with great attention, also following the
recent institutional mission to Brussels, the proposal for a revision
of the EU ETS presented today by the European Commission. The text
confirms the European Union's willingness to maintain the ETS
as a central tool of the decarbonisation policies of the
maritime transport and, although not fully satisfactory,
for our association and for companies in the sector, it implements
some instances that ALIS has been supporting for some time".
"We take note with favor - explained Di Caterina - of the
Brussels has recognised the need to
accompany the ecological transition with concrete tools of
support for investment and innovation. This is the direction in which
the establishment of Sustainable Maritime Alternative Propulsion
(SMAP), together with the other financial instruments envisaged, which
represent a first and important recognition of the principle
supported by ALIS according to which a significant share of the resources
generated by the maritime sector should be reinvested in the
sector to support its development and transformation
energy and technology. We also positively evaluate the
strengthening measures against circumvention and distortions
competitiveness, as well as the Commission's commitment to
avoid future forms of double taxation between the European ETS and the
carbon pricing system that will be introduced by the IMO. Yes
requests that ALIS has forcefully brought to the attention of
of the European institutions and which are now finding initial feedback
concrete in the proposal".
"However, they remain open - noted the representative
by ALIS - some fundamental issues for the logistics system and
Italian maritime sector. The Commission - specified Di Caterina - has
to confirm and extend the existing derogations for some
particular routes and territories, but it has not introduced a real
General exemption for uninterruptible power connections
with the islands, as hoped for by ALIS, by the cluster
maritime and Italian institutions. Similarly, it is not
The request to provide for an automatic and
legally binding against the risk of modal backshift,
that is, the transfer of traffic from the sea to the road,
a phenomenon that risks compromising both competitiveness and
of companies operating in intermodality and the same
European environmental objectives".
"We will continue to work with the European institutions and
- concluded Di Caterina - so that the path of
decarbonisation is accompanied by adequate and concrete guarantees
for the competitiveness of companies and the entire sector of
the protection of strategic links and the development of
of Italian and European logistics".