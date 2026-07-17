MIT, guidelines on cold ironing adopted

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced
the completion of the adoption process on time
of the national guidelines for the granting of concessions of the
cold ironing service, prepared by the Directorate-General for
Ports, logistics and intermodality of the ministry. Yes
This is the first organic document of national policy dedicated to
the regulation of the procedures for awarding the service of
shore-side electricity supply to ships moored in the
ports, with the aim of ensuring clear, uniform and
transparent for all Port System Authorities.
The document is the result of an intense discussion
institutional that involved the System Authorities
Portuale, the General Command of the Port Authority Corps -
Coast Guard and the main trade associations of the
port and energy sectors, through specific
consultation. The initiative is part of the broader
Cold Ironing Development Program Supported by Investments
of the MIT as part of the PNRR and the National Plan for
complementary investments (NCPs), with the aim of making ports
increasingly competitive, innovative and sustainable.