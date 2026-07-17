Independent journal on economy and transport policy
12:59 GMT+2
TRANSPORTATION
EU maritime ETS, the European Commission partially accepts the requests of shipowners
New fund of 110 million allowances for clean fuels, non-permanent derogations but extended to 2035, IMO deduction mechanism and tightening on "elusive" transshipment ports
Bruxelles
July 17, 2026
The European Commission's proposal to revise the system
EU Emissions Trading ETS,
presented this morning in Brussels, accepts part of the requests of the
transport sector to rectify the scheme, and in particular
some put forward by the representatives of the sector
maritime-port area.
The proposal provides first of all, moving away in this case
by the wishes of the shipowners and rather by acknowledging the requests of the
environmental associations, to ensure a level playing field
by extending the scope of the EU ETS to
certain categories of smaller ships (general ships
cargo and offshore vessels), lowering the threshold from 5,000 tons of
gross tonnage to 400 tons, thus including small units
which today account for about 15% of the emissions of the
ships already within the scope of the PUR Directive
being numerically very numerous. The extension is planned
from January 1, 2029 and aims to ensure greater
competitive parity with ships of greater
dimensions. The proposal provides that. by 31 at the latest
December 2031, the Commission should submit a report to the
Parliament and the Council of the EU, where it will assess the
feasibility and the economic, environmental and social impact of
a further extension to ro-pax and passenger ships under 5,000
GRT.
The proposal also provides for the strengthening of incentives for
the use of sustainable marine fuels,
clean ship propulsion and hydrogen, introduces measures to
simplification for shipping companies and supports
progress in the field of decarbonisation in the area of
of the International Maritime Organization in order to avoid duplicate
payments by shipping companies, with a specific
review clause in case of IMO agreement on decarbonisation
shipping. With regard to the latter aspect, the proposal
provides that, if a measure is adopted within the IMO
to decarbonise international shipping,
Commission report to Parliament and the Commission within 18 months.
assessing its ambition and consistency with the EU ETS with a view to
to avoid double payments. The envisaged operational mechanism is
the application of a "deduction mechanism" that
would allow shipping companies to return a number
allowances to the extent that the same emissions are already
taxed at IMO level, exempting the Commission from accompanying
this relationship with a legislative proposal for
edit.
On sustainable transport fuels
instead of accepting the association's request
European shipowners to require EU states to use
EU ETS revenues for the decarbonisation of shipping, the
proposal provides for the establishment of the Sustainable Maritime Mechanism
Alternative Propulsion (SMAP) which reserves 110 million allowances
issuance, from 1 January 2028 (or from the first year after entry into
in force of the Directive) and until 31 December 2040, to be allocated
shipping companies on a transparent, equal and non-equal basis
discriminatory. The aim is to cover part of the
price differential between conventional fossil fuels and
sustainable marine fuels, in addition to the additional costs for
the adoption of zero-emission propulsion technologies
(electric or wind assisted propulsion).
As regards ECSA's request to make
Permanent exceptions to the system
(
of 14
July 2026), the proposal provides that the current derogations
the obligation to surrender allowances in force for ships
for routes to outermost regions and small
islands without regular connections to the mainland and for services
of passenger transport subject to public service obligations, the
whose deadline has so far been set at 31 December 2030,
extended until 31 December 2035 and, therefore, do not become permanent.
In addition, the proposal includes a review clause under the
which by 30 September 2033 the Commission shall
consider further extending the exemption on ice-class ships,
taking into account available technological advances.
With regard to the risk of circumvention of the EU ETS by
of container ships and ships engaged in offshore activities, with
the making of calls in neighboring transhipment ports
non-EU citizens made to "break" the route
thus reducing emissions formally subject to the
system, the proposal confirms the possibility for the
European Commission to update the list of transhipment ports
which will be reviewed annually instead of every two
years, and to further monitor this risk. In addition, in order to
cover the range of ports outside more adequately
with a high potential to attract
transhipment activities to the detriment of EU ports and where the
container transhipment accounts for the largest share of traffic
containers, the Commission's proposal provides that
the criterion that identifies the neighboring transhipment ports
from a threshold of 65% of container traffic in transhipment to 50%.
The proposal also provides for the exclusion from the definition of "port
ports equipped with the necessary infrastructure to
container transshipment activities located in the
immediate vicinity of the Union, i.e. within 150 miles
from a port under the jurisdiction of a State
unless equivalence with measures from third countries. It is
A broader definition of "port of
stopover" to include offshore operating sites in order to
countering circumvention by ships engaged in operations
offshore.
Waiting for reactions to the proposed revision of the EU ETS
presented today by the European Commission, this seems however
to incorporate the various requests made by shipowners on different fronts,
in particular with the establishment of the SMAP mechanism to support
the production and distribution of sustainable fuels and with the
extension of derogations for islands, outermost regions, ships
ice-class, while not paving the way for the achievement of the
more ambitious targets outlined by ECSA. The derogations,
in fact, the clause
IMO introduces an attenuation tool (the deduction of
allowances) rather than an automatic withdrawal mechanism of the EU ETS
in the case of a global measure, and the issue of double taxation with the
energy taxation remains outside this text.
As regards the other modes of transport, if the transport of the
on the road is not directly affected by this proposal being
already governed by the separate ETS2 scheme established by the
revision of the 2023 directive and set to become
fully operational in 2028, for the aviation sector, the proposal has
the objective of ensuring effective carbon pricing for
the EU's share of international aviation emissions
through the application of the EU ETS to international flights
departing to destinations within 5,000 kilometers of the center
and all flights in and out of aircraft from
(business aircraft), through a list that the Commission
will adopt by implementing acts.
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