ECSA considers the proposed revision of the EU ETS to be a first step, but many others should follow.

The European Shipowners' Association appreciated, as a
"Important and long-awaited step in the right direction",
the explicit targeting of the maritime industry, both at EU level
EU ETS revenues generated by the sector, or
110 million allowances, worth around €10 billion,
envisaged by the proposal for the revision of the Emissions Trading System
EU emissions presented today by the European Commission
(
of 17
July
2026). For European Shipowners - ECSA, however, it is a matter of
only a first step, also in consideration of the fact that they are
only about 10 billion out of the 90 billion euros that the sector
is expected to pay into the system between 2030 and 2040.
The association believes, in fact, that the full potential of revenues
generated by maritime transport should be used for the
energy transition of the sector.
According to ECSA, support is also going in the right direction
the adoption and availability of marine fuels
provided for in the proposal, as well as the
simplification of reporting requirements by being a step towards
essential to reduce unnecessary administrative burdens.
However, for ECSA, the proposal does not sufficiently support the
energy efficiency projects and the adoption of clean technologies,
failing to sustain the full spectrum of technologies outlined
in the Commission's proposal on the Industrial Accelerator Act. In
In particular, the association notes that the proposal provides for a list of
of eligible technologies, while this list
should encompass the full range of efficiency projects
energy that can generate immediate savings on emissions
for the entire existing fleet, as well as new technologies
necessary for the use of clean fuels.
The European shipowners' association also complained that
exemptions from the system for small islands, ice-class ships and
outermost regions have been extended by the proposal only up to
to 2035, rather than for the entire operational period of the system
European Emissions Trading Scheme. ECSA considers that the
derogations should be extended and made automatic, permanent, and
adequate for the purpose.
ECA also noted that any proposal to support the
competitiveness of EU ports must ensure the integrity of the
and maintain a level playing field between all
shipping segments.
On the possible overlap of the EU ETS with the framework
international regulations for the decarbonisation of shipping,
when it will be adopted by the International Maritime
Organization, ECSA welcomed the fact that the proposal provides for
avoid double payments for shipping companies if
international agreement at the IMO, but noted
whereas the proposal does not send a strong signal to the Community
that the EU ETS will be withdrawn
once an IMO agreement has been adopted.
"Today - he
commented ECSA Secretary General, Sotiris Raptis -
Commission has taken a first step towards allocating revenue
ETS at EU and national level. Support for fuels
is welcome and necessary to make them available
at European and global level. In this regard, support for the
availability of fuels in third countries is
encouraging. However, the proposal fails to guarantee
the adoption of clean technologies, limiting support to only
wind power and electricity. Technologies that can
Rapidly improve energy efficiency and deliver savings
on emissions - denounced Raptis - remain without
support".