The toll of attacks on ships in the Black Sea is worsening

In the past few hours a series of attacks conducted by the forces
Russian and Ukrainian armies involved several ships and facilities
ports, including those of the ports of Odessa and Pivdennyi where
fuel depots were hit with claimed attacks
by the Ministry of Defense in Moscow and also implemented against several
ships including some bulk carriers. One of these attacks hit
the bulk carrier Golden Leo
, flying the flag of the
Guinea-Bissau, and caused ten deaths, while eight other members
of the crew were rescued. On board the ship of
owned by the Turkish Ocean Grace Shipping, which transported
corn and on which a fire developed, there were 16
seafarers of Syrian nationality, one of Syrian nationality
and a Ukrainian pilot from the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority
(USPA) who was assisting the unit in the exit phases of the
port of Odessa and who - the USPA announced - died in
cause of the attack.