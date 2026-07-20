Independent journal on economy and transport policy
21:59 GMT+2
LEGISLATION
Revision of the EU ETS, the maritime sector is divided between cautious favor and criticism
The reinvestment of proceeds in decarbonisation is good, but FEPORT and Greek shipowners are asking for more. Danish Shipping and KVNR promote reform
Bruxelles/Washington/Copenaghen/Pireo/Rotterdam
July 20, 2026
On Friday, the European Commission presented its
proposal for the revision of the Emissions Trading System (ETS), the
emissions trading system, which from 2024 includes
maritime transport and also air transport,
industry and logistics in a broader sense
(
of the 17th,
17,
17,
17,
17,
17
and 17
July 2026). At the first reactions to the proposal, accepted
generally by associations in the maritime-port sector such as
a first hesitant step in the right direction, followed by others
responses to the EU ETS reform project, some more
Well disposed towards the proposed amendments
by the EU Commission, although there is no shortage of multiple notes for
measures considered insufficient such as those pointed out by the
federation of European port terminal operators FEPORT.
FEPORT recalled that it constantly called
the European Commission's focus on potential impacts
negative effects of the ETS on the competitiveness of EU ports given
whereas the Directive applies to emissions from maritime transport
during journeys between EU and non-EU ports, and
whereas, therefore, the maritime sector can reduce the costs of
EU ETS by avoiding ship calls at ports in the EU
European. The federation also recalled that the directive
had already recognised this risk by excluding two
of the main transhipment ports competing with EU ports -
Tanger Med and Port Said East - from the definition of "port of
airport", in order to reduce the risk of circumvention of the system
ETS, ensuring that ships that include a stopover
in one of these two ports must still pay the
ETS costs in full once docked in an EU port.
FEPORT noted that, although the one introduced at the time
by the Commission is a relevant mitigating measure, however
does not cover all the circumvention options available to the industry
and noted that the Commission's latest proposal,
with the aim of further reducing the risk of circumvention,
allows for the inclusion in the system of additional ports in the list of
"neighbouring container transhipment ports" on the
basis of reduced transhipment quotas and additional criteria for assessing
the capacity of ports to handle transhipment traffic.
"However - observed the secretary general of FEPORT,
Lamia Kerdjoudj - it is unlikely that this proposal will be in
to combat all forms of circumvention, including those of
transshipment and relays that could transit through a port
but where both the origin and destination of the cargo are
outside the EU'.
In the opinion of the Federation of European Port Terminal Operators,
moreover, 'the Commission appears to have overlooked the fact that
targeted financial support is an additional tool
to strengthen the competitiveness of ports and that, if the
investments are made intelligently to support
the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure or
for the installation of green port equipment, the support
can also incentivize decarbonization."
FEPORT therefore expressed regret that "the support
proposal for the maritime sector does not recognise the
role of ports and terminals in supporting decarbonisation,
energy transition and industrial competitiveness".
For the federation, "funds should be allocated
specific also for the port sector, as it indirectly
affected by the ETS due to its link with transport
maritime and its increasing rate of electrification".
The World Shipping Council is more satisfied with the proposal
(WSC), the association representing the main companies of
shipping companies, which has expressed its support for
a review of the EU ETS by the European Commission
considered realistic, in particular because it aims to bridge the
price gap between conventional and conventional marine fuels
incentivising the adoption of the latter and supporting
investment in their production, positioning Europe as a
Leading hub for the supply of alternative fuels. "The
liner shipping - highlighted Simon Bergulf,
WSC Vice President for Environment and Climate - has already
invested more than €160 billion in ships capable of operating with
renewable fuels, but these cleaner ships need
of cleaner fuels. Bridging the price gap is
One of the most practical ways to get these fuels
in the tanks of ships".
Recalling that sustainable marine fuels can
still cost 100 to 400% more than
conventional fuels, making this price gap one
of the major obstacles to their adoption, the World Shipping Council
found that reinvesting a significant share of the proceeds
in the decarbonisation of the maritime sector is
"A sensible and necessary step to achieve the objectives
climate control schemes'. The WSC specified that the revenues
ETS 'could also be used to strengthen
European ports, including through fuel infrastructure
and electrification, to the benefit of all those who
call at European ports and contribute to the ETS." To this end,
In this regard, the WSC also expressed its support for the recognition by
European Commission that the current ETS structure can be
making European ports more expensive and less competitive for
goods in transit between two non-EU markets and transhipped in Europe,
but at the same time expressed concern about the
'Commission proposal to extend the list of ports of
neighbouring extra-EU transhipments based solely on
infrastructure. Ports within 150 nautical miles of the EU - has
observed the association - could be penalized
simply because they have deep waters,
long docks and ship-to-shore cranes, regardless of whether
whether or not transhipment is carried out there'.
It escapes no one that this concern is connected
and the global maritime transport activity carried out by
all members of the WSC and to the strong presence of the same
associated in the port sector through the participation and
direct or indirect management in numerous primary hub ports
world. "The ETS - said Bergulf - should
Focus on reducing emissions, not making less
neighboring non-EU ports".
Finally, the WSC called for a stronger commitment to the
final stages of the ETS review on double payments where
shipping companies could incur once they
A similar global measure to decarbonise shipping will be
adopted by the International Maritime Organization. 'This
certainty - explained Bergulf - would strengthen the position
in the global negotiations and would support progress in the
to the IMO".
CLECAT, the European association representing manufacturers
freight forwarding companies and companies in the transport, logistics and
of the customs services, is half satisfied by the
Proposal for revision presented by the Commission on Friday
European Union, as it considers "that several elements of the
require careful evaluation to ensure that no
lead to carbon leakage, market distortions or
unnecessary administrative burdens'. Regarding what
proposed for the air transport sector, the association has
reiterated its position that the EU ETS should remain
limited to intra-European flights, while the Commission proposes to
include international flights of up to 5,000 in the regulations
kilometers from Frankfurt airport, while maintaining other flights
long-haul until 2032 within the scope of CORSIA,
the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International
Aviation adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (
ICAO). According to CLECAT, any unilateral extension beyond
the current framework would risk undermining competitiveness
and connectivity of European air transport, encouraging
the transfer of traffic and goods to non-EU hubs
with limited additional environmental benefits in the absence of
equivalent international measurements.
As far as maritime transport is concerned, CLECAT has welcomed
welcomes the Commission's recognition of the
the need for the current ETS framework to better address
competitiveness of European ports and the risk of
diversion of goods to neighbouring non-EU transhipment hubs.
The association noted that, in this regard, 'the
Commission has proposed important measures to refine the
definition of non-EU transhipment hubs, improving the framework
and strengthen coherence with the emerging framework
for net-zero emissions'.
Regarding the lowering of the tonnage threshold
of ships to which the EU ETS proposed by the Commission applies,
CLECAT asked "to prevent any consequences
for European supply chains or additional complexities
resulting from the proposed extension of the system
ETS to additional categories of ships'.
Among the national associations representing the sector
shipowner, one of the most critical voices is the
of the Union of Greek Shipowners, according to which, 'despite the
proposed to include some positive elements such as the targeting of
a part of the revenues from the EU ETS for sector-related purposes
these measures represent little more than the minimum
required by the sector". For the association
of Greek shipowners, moreover, "even more worrying
is the fact that the proposal has significant shortcomings
for the European maritime sector, which is one of the most important sectors in the
strategic objectives of Europe and global leaders': 'despite the fact that
the European Commission's clear effort to listen to the
concerns of our sector - explained the president
of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlos - unfortunately it is not
able to fully understand what is really needed to
support a globally competitive European maritime sector
global. It is inappropriate and counterproductive - he clarified
Travlos - granting preferential treatment to certain
shipping segments, distorting competition between the
sectors and creating unfair conditions for the entire sector. Still
more worrying is Europe's choice not to
meaningfully recognize or provide appropriate incentives
to the full range of existing technologies that can improve
the energy efficiency of ships. At a time when the
alternative fuels are not yet widely available nor are they
commercially viable in all segments of transport
maritime - denounced the president of the Union of Greek
Shipowners – this approach undermines not only competitiveness,
but also the sustainability of maritime transport itself
in particular its most important segment: the
bulk transport and tramp transport'.
Much more benevolent was the reception of the proposal of the
European Commission of the Danish Shipowners' Association, according to
with its revision of the Emissions Trading Scheme
EU issue, the Commission 'remains on course for the
green transition of the maritime sector". "This -
Danish Shipping stressed - should provide the necessary
predictability for a sector that, only from Denmark,
already contributes around DKK 3.8 billion
per year through the purchase of emission allowances and with more than
nine billion euros from across the EU".
"It's positive," commented Nina Porst, director of the
Sustainable Ships and Skills executive of Danish Shipping - which
Commission maintains a stable framework for the EU ETS. The companies of
need clear, long-term rules when
make significant investments in the green transition". For
Danish association, 'the Commission seems to have listened to
sector", in particular by providing that "the funds
ETS are now used to a greater extent to support the
green transition in areas where they were previously
gaps in the value chain". "This objective -
detected association - will be achieved through the
so-called SMAP (Sustainable Maritime and Propulsion) scheme aimed at
Reducing the price gap between fossil fuels and fuels
and alternative propulsion technologies, as well as through
the targeted use of ETS contributions from the maritime sector in the Fund
for Innovation". "The EU," Porst stressed, "must
make greater use of the ETS to accelerate the
transition. This includes increased financial support for
sustainable fuels and new technologies, as well as for
the full range of energy efficiency projects capable of
provide immediate emission reductions from the existing fleet.
When the industry contributes billions, these funds should
also help to drive the maritime transition where the
need is greater, both through solutions that are already
available technologies that reduce emissions, both through
and the infrastructure needed to expand the use of
green fuels of the future".
Danish Shipping also expressed support for the decision of the
Commission to maintain the current geographical scope of the ETS
and the Commission's intention to adapt the rules
EU once a global climate agreement for the
maritime sector within the IMO, thus ensuring that
shipping companies do not have to pay twice for the same
emissions.
Danish Shipping's fulfillment is all-round and
also concerns the Commission's proposal for a reduction in the
tonnage threshold to 400 gross tonnage for
certain categories of ships to be subject to the application of the
EU ETS. According to the association, "this,
including more ships within the system
contribute to a more level playing field and to
an increase in demand for fuels and propulsion solutions
alternatives".
The reception of the proposal by the KVNR was also positive,
the Dutch Shipowners' Association, according to which the mechanism
proposed by the Commission to channel ETS revenues to
strengthen incentives for the use of clean marine fuels
and technologies for reducing emissions still offers "clear
opportunities to accelerate the energy transition of the
maritime sector'. KVNR has also taken note of the proposal for
extension of the scope of the EU ETS to
smaller but with reduced administrative burden, and
EU ETS to be aligned with regulation
international that will be defined within the International
Maritime Organization as "fundamental to avoid the
fragmentation of national and regional measures".
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