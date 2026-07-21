Over 770 kilos of cocaine seized in the port of Vado Ligure

In the port of Vado Ligure, a cargo of
650 loaves of pure cocaine for a total loss of over
770 kilograms. The operation was conducted by the military
of the Savona Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza, with the
collaboration of colleagues from the Police Unit
Economic-Financial Committee of Genoa and together with the officials of the
Anti-Fraud Section of the ADM Liguria 3 Office in Savona. The huge
consignment of drugs was hidden among dozens of pallets of bananas,
inside a refrigerated container from one of the main
ports of Ecuador.
This cocaine seizure represents one of the most
significant anti-drug operations carried out in recent years in the
Stopover from Vadese. The seized drug, if placed on the
market, would have generated huge criminal organizations
earnings, for an estimated retail value of around 250 million
of euros.