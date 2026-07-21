Fincantieri, agreement in Qatar for the operational management of the Training and Simulation Centre

Fincantieri has signed a contract with Qatar Emiri Naval
Forces (QENF) for the operational management of Training and Simulation
Centre (TSC), the centre designed to facilitate the training of
of the naval personnel of the Qatar Navy
through advanced simulation systems that has been
delivered by Fincantieri in 2021 and which allows officers,
non-commissioned officers and sailors to train in realistic tactical scenarios
and complex, contributing to the maintenance and strengthening of
operational readiness of the staff. The agreement, lasting three years,
years, follows the program that led to the creation and
delivery by the Italian company of seven naval units
and related support services to the Qatari Navy.