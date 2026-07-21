Independent journal on economy and transport policy
19:59 GMT+2
PORTS
Ports of Italy, the knot of competences divides the reform
At the Confitarma conference, Rixi defends the new national control room, while experts and operators ask for clarity on relations with the Port Authorities and on the resources of the new company
Roma
July 21, 2026
How to centralize decisions on the implementation of the
strategic infrastructures of the Italian port network in the new
Porti d'Italia Spa, the company envisaged by the bill
reorganisation of the law on port governance, without
undermine the competences and resources, financial and staffing,
as well as the authority of the System Authorities
Port? A complex question that presents a multiplicity
of solutions that depend, substantially, on the degree of
competences, resources and authority that are intended to be attributed to the
new company by removing them from the Port Authorities. To these solutions if
he adds another, the one preferred by the promoters of the text
A solution that would not take resources away from the Port Authorities
relieving the current port authorities of competences and authorities
(and charges) that they are currently unable to exercise (and
support) effectively.
The latter is the solution confirmed today by the deputy
Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi,
concluding today's event dedicated to governance reform
organized by the Italian Confederation of Shipowners. A
solution preferred by the deputy minister, as well as for the reasons
reiterated today, probably also because more
suitable for the political party he represents, born as a coagulation of
autonomist movements in Northern Italy and then move towards a
secessionist and/or federalist strategy and land, under the
secretary Matteo Salvini, who leads Rixi's ministry,
to the current national-sovereignist phase.
A solution that would like to combine the original impulses with
the current instincts of the League, trying to glimpse in the
Adult features, the features of a child. A difficult task, indeed
impossible, for those who believe that over the years the League has made
A paradigm shift, indeed a real revolution
betraying its initial ethno-regionalist ideals to
become a national-populist conservative movement. Enterprise
possible, indeed feasible, for those who believe that the League has
simply enlarged the boundaries of the territory to which it would intend
apply their political theories.
A solution, the one proposed by the government, and specifically
by the League, which has raised doubts about its actual
feasibility without taking away skills, resources and authority
to anyone, whatever the opinion on the need to
centralize or not centralise powers.
That there is a need for a change in the
port governance also considers it Confitarma. Introducing
the meeting, the president of the Italian Confederation of Shipowners,
Mario Zanetti, confirmed his appreciation for the intention of
set up a central control room, as envisaged by the draft
government law. A control room - he specified, however - that
it must remain public. For Confitarma, the question on
powers to be attributed to the Ports of Italy and those to be reserved to the
Port System Authority remains open, with Zanetti who
stressed the importance of the new rules clarifying the
role of the Port Authorities. The shipowners' confederation also claimed
the need to address the issue of the representation of armaments
in the port area, ensuring the presence of such a
Zanetti - is not only useful, but fundamental.
Agrees on the need to reform governance
also Stefano Zunarelli, of the Associated Law Firm
Zunarelli, an expert in transport and navigation law, who
However, it listed a number of problematic aspects of the
reform, as it is currently formulated, starting from
by the nature of Porti d'Italia Spa: if it will be a company
in-house of the MIT and the MEF or other; what will be his
mission and what its financing methods are. Also for
Zunarelli the boundary between the
competences of the Ports of Italy and those of the Port Authorities. Major
consideration - according to Zunarelli - should also be reserved
the possibility that the introduction of a new major
subject which Ports of Italy can weigh down the system instead of
lighten it. Finally, he focused on the theme of the relationship
between the Ports of Italy and the Regulatory Authority of the
Transport (ART), which is not addressed by the Bill but - has
observed - with which we will have to reckon with.
The president of the Association of Italian Ports,
Roberto Petri, has no doubts about the need to establish a
control room, then the Ports of Italy, to which - has -
specified - the decisive role of the port leader
Italian. But he also agrees on the need to
clarify the boundary of the new company's competences with
those of the ART and those of the System Authorities
Ports that are represented by Assoporti. The birth of Porti
of Italy - Petri pointed out - would involve the inevitable redesign
of the roles and competences of the Port Authorities.
Although it is no longer the time of the Bossian slogan
"Thieving Rome", in his conclusions the deputy minister
However, Rixi was keen to reassure that the intent of the proposal
legislation is not to centralize, but to simplify. And to do it
not through a non-economic public body such as the Port Authorities, but with
a public limited company, which could also be a corporation
in-house if it were not - he specified - that the Ministry
of the Economy and Finance is opposed to this arrangement
preferring one similar to that of the State Railways
Italiane, which is a joint-stock company with
entirely public and held by the MEF.
Rixi explained that Ports of Italy will be a company
which will concretize the "wishes" of the Authorities
of the Port System. Responding to an observation that was made to him
has already been made, confirmed that this role could be
be covered by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Infrastructure itself.
Transport, pointing out that however, the ministry does not have the
resources needed to perform that function. Resources,
However - it must be noted - it will be necessary to find them
also establishing the Ports of Italy. According to Rixi, one could
meanwhile, starting from a figure of 80 million euros recovered from the
current balance of all Port System Authorities
which in 2025 was 285.5 million euros.
Resources from the current balance that - as it has already been
pointed out by several parties - would however be
subtracted, if not to cover the operating costs of the
port authorities and measures to support port work, as well as
less to the financing of public works plans for ports
programmed by the Port Authorities, bodies which, however, according to the defenders
of the Bill - could also be relieved of equivalent burdens.
The deputy minister does not see any problems on the front either
of the staff of the Ports of Italy, with a transfer of personnel
from the Port Authorities to the new company which, according to Rixi, would not be
only possible, but also desirable in the context of a
rejuvenation of the "dated" staff of the institutions
port workers.
Rixi underlined, in particular, that with the new Ports
d'Italia Spa would give certainty and visibility to the
planning and implementation of strategic works, allowing
also to stimulate private investment that is known to be
require you to know the planning and timing of
construction of infrastructures. This - he specified -
along the lines of what happens for Ferrovie dello Stato/Rete
Ferroviaria Italiana and Anas, which enter into contracts with the State
multi-year programmes, which ensure flows of resources
and a certain managerial autonomy in planning and
implementation of infrastructural interventions, and contrary to
what is currently happening for the System Authorities
Dockers who manage their own revenues (concession fees, taxes
ports) without a single national fund comparable to that of
RFI/Anas to finance the large
strategic infrastructural interventions.
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