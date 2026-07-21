In the second quarter, Wärtsilä recorded a sharp increase in the value of new orders

In the second quarter of this year, net sales of
Wärtsilä Corporation group amounted to 1.56
billion, with a decrease of -2% compared to 1.59 billion in the
same period of 2025, which was adjusted to
registration as an activity intended for the
disposal of the Energy Storage division for which the last 15
In June, the Finnish group signed an agreement with Germany's RCT
Solutions GmbH in order to establish a 50:50 joint venture. In the
in the second quarter, the value of EBITDA was equal to
€245 million (0%), of operating profit at €209 million (+14%)
and net profit to €147 million (+6%).
In the period April-June 2026, the group acquired new
orders for a total value of 2.85 billion euros, with a
marked increase of +33% on the corresponding quarter of 2014
last year, of which 882 million relating to the purchase of services
(-4%) and 1.97 billion to the purchase of equipment (+61%). To 30
last June, the value of the Wärstilä orderbook was
equal to 8.98 billion euros (+13%).
In the second quarter of this year, the Marine division alone
obtained new orders for a total of 1.15 billion euros (+12%),
of which €561 million related to services (-2%) and €591 million to
equipment (+28%). As of 30 June, the value of the portfolio
The division's order books amounted to 4.26 billion (+19%). In the second
quarter of 2026 the net sales recorded by the division
Marine stood at 882 million (+2%) and the value
of operating profit was €118 million (+2%).