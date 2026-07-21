Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC), the cooperation council between Saudi Arabia and the
Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, has
rejected the Houthis' accusations against Saudi Arabia, condemning
in particular, the continuing threat to maritime navigation posed by
by the Yemeni militia. The answer came as a result of the
complaint by the Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sare'e, about
the aggression that would have been carried out by Saudi forces, in particular
with air strikes against the international airport of
Sana'a, which is controlled by the militia, and the announcement of a
maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia that would be implemented in
retaliation.
'The safety of maritime navigation and the freedom of
of international trade - underlined Albudaiwi -
are a fundamental pillar for safety and
regional and international stability, and any attempt to
to affect international waterways is a
explicit violation of international law, the provisions of the
of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)
and relevant Security Council resolutions of the
United Nations".
Albudaiwi urged the international community to
take a firm stand against the Houthi accusations, of which
denounced the falsehood, and their threats and to work for
to implement Security Council resolutions in order to
ensure the protection of maritime transport and prevent
any practice that endangers the safety of the routes
maritime maritime services.