Falteri (Federlogistica) has been co-opted into the Board of the European Logistics Association

The president of Federlogistica, Davide Falteri, was
officially co-opted into the Board of European Logistics
Association (ELA), Europe's leading logistics and
of the supply chain. "I receive this assignment - he commented
Falteri - with a sense of responsibility. It is not a
personal achievement, but an opportunity to represent the
Italian logistics system and contribute to giving an increasingly
within the European institutions.
I believe in logistics capable of combining competitiveness and
values, innovation and culture, efficiency and sustainability".
Meanwhile, yesterday in Marseille Federlogistica signed a
International Cooperation Protocol on Logistics
integrated with ACLI Terra, the professional agricultural association
of ALCI, with the aim of developing new paths of
collaboration in the fields of logistics, supply chains
production, agri-food, sustainability and
internationalization of companies. The agreement will promote
training activities, institutional missions and
studies and initiatives dedicated to innovation and
enhancement of Made in Italy, in the belief that the
competitiveness of the Italian agri-food sector depends more and more
the quality of the logistics networks that accompany the
products from the territory to international markets.