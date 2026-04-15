The entry into force of the Convention on Liability and Compensation for Damage Caused by the Carriage of Harmful and Dangerous Substances by Sea is approaching
The treaty has been ratified by 12 states
Londra
April 15, 2026
With the filing with the International Maritime Organization by
part of Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden of the respective
Ratifications of the International Convention on Liability
and compensation for damage caused by the transport of goods by sea
Harmful and Potentially Hazardous Substances (HNS), such as
updated by the 2010 protocol, the entry into force is approaching
of this Treaty, which aims to ensure adequate compensation,
timely and effective for those affected by
accidents involving hazardous and harmful substances transported
from ships.
Harmful and hazardous substances covered by the Convention
They include: Oils; other liquid substances defined as harmful or dangerous;
liquefied gases; Liquid substances with flash point
not exceeding 60°C; materials and substances that are dangerous, harmful, and
transported in packages or containers; Solid materials
loose materials defined as having chemical hazards. It is estimated that about 65,000
ships will require HNS or other insurance certificates
financial guarantees.
With the ratification of these four nations, which took place on the sidelines of the
of the 113th session of the IMO Legal Committee held
from 13 to 17 April, the number of Contracting States of the
Protocol to the HNS Convention, thus fulfilling the
the criterion of the number of States for entry into force. The
treaty, in fact, requires that at least 12 States express their
consent to be bound to it, including four states with a fleet
of a total gross tonnage of not less than two million
tons each. Five of the eight countries (Canada, Denmark,
Estonia, France, Norway, Slovakia, South Africa and Turkey) which
had previously ratified the treaty had a tonnage
above this threshold.
The Protocol also requires States to submit to the
Secretary-General of the IMO, at the time of filing of the
instrument of ratification and annually thereafter by 31 May
(until the entry into force of the Protocol for that State), the data
relating to the total quantities of HNS goods subject to
contributions received in that State during the calendar year
previous.
The 2010 HNS protocol will come into force
18 months after receipt of the Contracting Parties,
during the previous calendar year, a total amount of
at least 40 million tonnes of goods contributing to the account
HNS general. The total quantity received in 2025 from Belgium,
Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden amounts to almost 28 million tons
of HNS goods. This means that the data relating to the goods
HNS contributing to the agreement, received from the eight Member States
contractors in 2025 who had received a total of
more than 22 million tons of HNS cargo, will be evaluated after
31 May 2026, in order to confirm the date of entry into
effective 18 months later, i.e. no earlier than 30 November 2027.
Once in force, the 2010 HNS Convention will provide a
Liability and compensation regime for damage caused
from ocean-borne HNS cargo, including oil and products
and will cover not only pollution damage, but also
the risks of fire and explosion, including loss of life
or personal injury, as well as loss of or damage
of goods.
The 2010 HNS Convention sets out the principle of "who
polluter pays", ensuring that the transport sector
and HNS commodity industries provide compensation
to those who have suffered loss or damage resulting from an accident
HNS. The agreement provides for the creation of an HNS Fund to provide
Compensation once liability has been exhausted
of the owner, generally considered insufficient to cover the damages
caused by the transportation of this kind of goods, and will be
financed by the Contracting States which receive a given
minimum quantity of HNS goods during a calendar year. The Fund
HNS, which will be administered and managed by the States, will intervene
if there is no liability for damage to
shipowner's load, or if the shipowner was not
financially able to fully meet the obligations
provided for by the Convention and any financial guarantee
provided was not sufficient to cover or satisfy
claims for damages, or if the damage
exceeds the limits of the owner's liability established
by the convention.
The total compensation available under the Convention
HNS will be limited to 250 million Special Rights of
International Monetary Fund levy (approximately 360 million
US dollars at the current exchange rate) per event.
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