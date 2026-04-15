Another sharp reduction in quarterly freight traffic in the port of Taranto

The port of Taranto has racked up three consecutive quarters of
very marked decline in freight traffic, which has
burdened by the reduction in dry bulk volumes related to the
crisis in the steel sector, but also by the significant decline in
conventional goods. Decreases that are partially attenuated
growth in liquid bulk cargo, while the
still provides a completely marginal contribution compared to the
to the overall activity of the Apulian port of call.
In the first three months of 2026, total traffic
amounted to 2.66 million tonnes, with a decrease of
-27.4% on the same period of last year. The volume of the
dry bulk has halved having amounted to 1.06
million tons (-48.4%), while liquid bulk cargo, with 1.11
million tons, recorded an increase of +27.0%. Almost
the traffic of conventional goods was also halved, standing at
390 thousand tons (-46.1%). In the container segment, traffic
was 96 thousand tons, with an increase of +1,888.6%
generated essentially in March and produced by the airports
of the Bora Med service of the French CMA CGM.
In the first quarter of this year, unloaded goods
recorded the most marked decrease having been equal to
1.54 million tons (-29.3%), of which 981 thousand tons of
Solid bulk (-48.4%), 458 thousand tons of liquid bulk
(+71.4%), 5 thousand tons of conventional goods (+250.6%) and 93 thousand tons of conventional goods
tons of containerized goods (+2,410.6%). Goods
at embarkation totaled 1.12 million tons (-24.6%),
including 80 thousand tons of dry bulk (-48.6%), 651 thousand
tons of liquid bulk (+7.4%), 386 thousand tons of goods
(-46.6%) and 3 thousand tons of container loads
(+188,4%).