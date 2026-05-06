The president of the Port Authority of the Eastern Adriatic is the new president of Trieste Terminal Passeggeri

Marco Consalvo, president of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, has been appointed
president of Trieste Terminal Passeggeri, the company
concessionaire for the management of the Maritime Station and services
in support of passenger traffic in the port of Trieste which is
40% owned by the Port Authority itself and the remaining 60% by
Trieste Adriatic Maritime Initiatives - TAMI, controlled by MSC
Cruises and Costa Cruises with 44.37% each and owned by
Assicurazioni Generali (11.26%).
The Board of Directors of Trieste Terminal Passeggeri,
renewed by the shareholders' meeting, sees the confirmation of Franco
Mariani in the role of CEO. The new Board of Directors
Luigi Merlo, Roberto Ferrarini and Guido Bortoluzzi also leave.
The assembly also indicated Alberto Grimaldi as director
general.
During the meeting, the budget was approved
for the year ended 31 December 2025 which closes with a net profit
equal to 3.2 million euros (3.7 million in 2024) against revenues
total of approximately 11.1 million euros (12.9 million in 2024).
In 2025, the company managed a total of 455,469
passengers and 131 ship calls. Currently, 2026 is scheduled to
about 130 ship calls, with the presence of the main companies
active in the sector, including Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises, Norwegian
Cruise Line Holdings, Holland America Line, TUI Cruises, Marella UK,
Royal Caribbean International and others, with activities of both
home port and transit. The Port Authority has specified that this year the
programming will be mainly characterized by ships of
medium size and the luxury segment and, while remaining stable
the number of stopovers compared to the previous year, the presence of
smaller units will result in a slight
reduction in the overall number of passengers. The prospects for
2027, on the other hand, indicate a recovery with about 136 landings
the return of larger ships and a
consequent increase in the number of total presences.