Unatras confirms the national stop of road transport from 25 to 29 May

Unatras, the unitary body that represents over 90% of the
Italian road haulage companies, expressed the most
deep condolences to the family of the truck driver run over and
killed today on the A1 motorway, in the Caserta area, during the
demonstrations for the increase in the cost of fuel called by the
acronym Trasportiunito.
In a note, Unatras denounced that "the arrest in which
this tragedy has taken place, it has been proclaimed by
an associative acronym completely unrelated to Unatras, which acted in
unilaterally ignoring the Commission's formal invitation to
Guarantee on strikes to revoke their initiative - motivated
the violation of the mandatory minimum notice and the failure to
compliance with the rule of objective rarefaction, i.e. the prohibition
to concentrate several stops in the same sector in a span
restricted timeframe, pursuant to Law 146/1990. That acronym -
continues the note - was fully aware of the impossibility
to proceed: the proclamation made just 20 days after the
communication to the Commission - compared to the 25 mandatory for
law - constitutes a deliberate violation, not an error
procedural. A behavior that exposed workers to risks
that the legislation existed precisely to prevent, and that Unatras
considers unacceptable. For these reasons, Unatras communicates that it does not
intends to sit at the same institutional table with those who have
demonstrated that it does not respect the fundamental rules of confrontation, and
asks the Guarantee Commission and the authorities
competent to apply the sanctions provided for by Law 146/1990".
Stressing that he had instead operated with rigor and
liability, with 25 days' notice communicated to the
Guarantee Commission, Unatras has confirmed the national shutdown
of road transport which has been scheduled from 00:01
of 25 May to 24:00 on 29 May. "We
Let's address the Government clearly: the time for answers
- explains the note of Unatras - is over. The
category has been asking for months for concrete compensatory measures against
the unsustainable increase in the cost of fuel. We hope that the
Government recognises the fundamental role of road transport for
the national economy and open a serious discussion, with whom the rules
respect".