The crisis in Hormuz worsens with other accidents and the seizure of ships

The Iranian media have released a statement from the Navy of the
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps according to which the
Iranian naval forces reportedly stopped two ships of the group
Mediterranean Shipping Company who allegedly tried to force the
blockade in the Strait of Hormuz to cross it without
Tehran's authorization. This is the MSC container ship
Francesca
, whom the Iranian Navy denounces to be connected to the
Israeli regime, and the container ship Epaminondas
. The two
ships are just over nine nautical miles offshore
of the Iranian coastal city of Sirik, confirming the
Veracity of the Iranian Navy's announcement that the
container ships would have been conducted in territorial waters
Iranian countries. Previously both ships were in the Persian Gulf in
waiting to be able to cross the Strait. The press release states
that the two container ships would have tried to make not
traceable their navigation.
Meanwhile, the British United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations
(UKMTO) announced that the master of a cargo ship located in
eight nautical miles west of Iran in the Gulf of Oman
reported that she had been hit by bullets and that she had
currently stopped. No damage to the crew was reported nor
to the ship.