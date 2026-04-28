Rhenus has acquired the entire capital of LBH Global Agencies

Rhenus, taking over the remaining shares from the Lagendijk family,
completed the acquisition of the entire share capital of LBH
Global Agencies Inc., a port shipping agency active in 24
nations based on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao
in which the German logistics group had obtained 49% of the capital in 2023
(
of 5
September
2023). Rhenus pointed out that, being
specialized in the management of arriving and departing ships that
operate in the transport of dry bulk, liquid cargo, containers
and various goods, the LBH group, which will maintain its own brand,
represents a valuable strategic partner for the German company
in the development of an integrated global network of maritime services and
logistics.