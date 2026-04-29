Rixi: other resources for the completion of the new breakwater in Genoa

The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo
Rixi, announced that, with the approval of the amendment to the
conversion of the Commissioners' decree-law, new
resources for the construction of the new breakwater of the port of
Genoa. It is - he underlined - a "decisive step
for the completion of the new breakwater in Genoa,
strategic infrastructure for the national port system and the
competitiveness of the country".
"The measure - he specified - provides for the extension
of commissioner activities until 31 August 2027,
ensuring business continuity and coordination of
interventions, and introduces a financial reinforcement with 63 million
of euros for 2027 and 100 million for 2028. Resources - has
specified Rixi - will be used for the consolidation of the seabed and
the design adjustments necessary in the light of the most
recent geotechnical evidence. The intervention - he added - allows
to deal with more complex seabed conditions than
initial forecasts and to ensure the implementation of the Phase
A in compliance with safety and reliability standards,
keeping the timetable up to date".