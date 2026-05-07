Network contract for the joint development of intermodal services in Emilia-Romagna

Interporto Bologna, Dinazzano Po S, SAPIR and Rail Traction
Company today signed a network contract for the development of
intermodal services in Emilia-Romagna, with the aim of
contribute to the increase in rail freight transport volumes
through the integration of specializations, innovation
and the reduction of environmental impact.
The ROLER initiative - Emilia-Romagna Logistics Operators Network
provides for greater synergy between the four realities, making
pivot on the specializations and vocations of each in the segment
intermodal freight transport, to offer intermodal transport services
intermodal transport unitary to the regional production system, the
creation of an innovative logistics model to position
Emilia-Romagna as a strategic hub between Central Europe and the
ports of the Tyrrhenian and Adriatic Seas, the development of
commercial activities at the service of regional industry and a
structured dialogue with the institutions - Emilia-Romagna Region and
Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Northern - for investment planning and
coordination of infrastructure policies.
"While 235 million tons of goods travel on
road - recalled Gino Maioli, president of Dinazzano Po Spa,
on the occasion of the signing of the agreement - railway flows
to regional terminals fell from 21.8 million to 19.2 million
tons between 2022 and 2024: not only a local crisis, but also a
national and European countries. The ROLER network is our answer: a
Acting together to develop more efficient logistics services
and sustainable, and to be credible interlocutors with the Region and
the Port Authority of Ravenna in the upgrading of railway infrastructures
regional elections".
"Faced with the national drop of 3.7% in freight transport
on rail in 2025 - added the president of Interporto Bologna
Spa, Stefano Caliandro - this alliance is the choice
forward-looking vision that serves: strengthens connections with the port of
Ravenna and the Brenner Pass, and prepares the ground for the new terminal of the
2027, with five 750-metre tracks and two gantry cranes".