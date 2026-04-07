A container ship was hit by a shell near the Iranian island of Kish.

The UK's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)
announced that today a container ship located 25 miles away
south of the Iranian island of Kish has been hit by
a bullet that caused damage to the unit's topside,
while there were no injuries among the crew members or
damage to the environment. The British agency specified that from the
28 February, the date on which the attacks conducted
by the U.S. and Israeli armed forces against Iran, in the
region of the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of
Oman there have been 28 accidents to ships in the area,
of which 17 suffered an attack while 11 reported activity
suspicious.