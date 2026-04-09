Franceso Di Leverano is the new secretary general of the Port Authority of the Southern Adriatic

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Southern Adriatic Sea, on the proposal of the president
of the institution, Francesco Mastro, unanimously resolved the
appointment of Franceso Di Leverano as the new Secretary General of the Port Authority
Apulian. Sixty years old, engineer, from 2013 to 2017 Di Leverano is
was manager of the technical office of the former Authority
Port of Brindisi and then, after the reform law, lead the
technical department of the institution.
The term of office of the new Secretary-General, lasting
four years, will begin on May 11th.