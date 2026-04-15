Comparison between Italian ports and ports in Florida

On the occasion of participation in Seatrade Cruise Global
2026, the world's most important trade fair dedicated to the sector
cruise taking place from 13 to 16 April in Miami,
the Association of Italian Ports held a meeting with the ports
of Florida, hosted by PortMiami in the presence of the
representatives of the ports of the American State, the consul of Italy
in Miami and the Italian Port System Authorities.
The meeting, scheduled as part of the memorandum of understanding
signed in March 2025, represented a moment of
operational and strategic comparison, confirming a collaboration
between Italy and the United States in the
cruise industry, logistics and port innovation.
The Italian port system presents itself at the Miami fair
under the claim "CruiseItaly - One Country, Many Destinations"
with the aim of promoting an integrated and competitive offer of the
country. Commenting on the participation in the US event, the
president of Assoporti, Roberto Petri, highlighted that "the
work carried out by the Italian port system in recent years
years has made it possible to strengthen Italy's position in the
international cruise scene. This year, also by virtue of
of the results achieved, and in view of what was agreed at the
assembly of the presidents of the Port Authorities - Petri specified - the
presence in Miami represents a fundamental opportunity to
consolidating relationships, developing new opportunities and
promote an increasingly integrated and sustainable offer.
Solid and consolidated relationships and opportunities over time between
the United States and Italy".