A COSCO-PTP joint venture is the sole bidder for the construction and operation of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Tarragona.

A new joint venture formed by Chinese group companies
COSCO and the Argentinian PTP Group emerged as the only
bidder in the tender for the construction and operation of a
multipurpose terminal at the Moll d'Andalusia of the Spanish port of
Tarragona. On April 27th, the Port Authority of the
airport will open the envelope of the offer submitted containing the
technical project, while a third envelope containing the proposal
will be open on May 13. Later it will be
carried out the overall evaluation of the proposal submitted.
The body specified that the tender procedure will last from one
to two months to be completed by June, as planned.
The call for tenders provides for the new terminal to occupy an area of
at least 226 thousand square meters, which can be expanded up to
452 thousand square meters depending on the project presented. The activity
of the terminal will focus on the handling of
Containers, Conventional Cargo, Vehicles, Ro-Ro and Project Cargo
cargo. The concession will have a minimum duration of 20 years,
extendable up to 50, depending on the characteristics of the
proposal. The minimum private investment envisaged is 20
million euros and the minimum expected containerized traffic will have to
be at least 125 thousand TEUs per year starting from 2031.
The private PTP group mainly operates
port, maritime-river and logistics along the waterway
Paraná-Paraguay and has a network that offers services from
Montevideo, Uruguay, Puerto Murtinho, Brazil, covering
over 2,200 kilometres of waterway.