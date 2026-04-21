Contship Italia has joined the Smart Freight Centre

The port and logistics group Contship Italia has joined
Smart Freight Centre (SFC), an international non-profit organization
committed to the decarbonisation of freight transport and the
promotion of shared standards for measurement and reduction
emissions along global supply chains.
Contship highlighted that by joining the SFC community,
strengthens its commitment to decarbonisation through
international cooperation, the harmonisation of international
reporting - in line with recognised frameworks such as GLEC
Framework - and greater transparency on emission data. In addition,
The goal is also to accelerate the adoption of
innovative and data-driven solutions thanks to the discussion with experts
and access to training programmes and resources
advanced techniques, to strengthen its role in the transition
energy sector.