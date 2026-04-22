FS Logistix will acquire 30% of CFI - Compagnia Ferroviaria Italiana

FS Logistix, a company of the Ferrovie dello Stato group
which operates in the freight transport and transport sector
Logistics, has signed an agreement with the infrastructure fund
Italian F2i and its subsidiary FHP Group, which specialises in
port and rail logistics, under which FS Logistix
will acquire a 30% stake in the share capital of CFI -
Compagnia Ferroviaria Italiana, a subsidiary of FHP
Group operating as a railway company
The parties explained that the operation is part of a
industrial project aimed at further improving the efficiency of
rail logistics services, in line with the European objectives of
modal rebalancing, energy efficiency and CO2 reduction, and that
The contract, signed today, will allow the company
of the FS Group to expand operational capacity, improve
the efficiency and coverage of services to support the
competitiveness of intermodal rail freight transport.
The closing is subject to obtaining the expected
Regulatory approvals
competent.