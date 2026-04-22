In the first quarter, freight traffic in Spanish ports decreased by -1.3%

Last month, Valencia's port system moved
7.0 million tons of goods, with an increase of +5.2% on the previous year.
March 2025. Containerized traffic alone, amounting to 479,873 TEUs,
marked the second best month ever. In the first quarter of
2026 the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia handled
18.7 million tonnes of cargo, with a total of 18.7 million tonnes of cargo,
decrease of -3.3% on the same period last year, and with a
containerized traffic alone, which amounted to 1,312,842
TEU (+1.4%).
Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2026, the entire traffic of the
goods handled by Spanish ports amounted to 133.2
million tonnes, down -1.3%. To be growing is
was the only traffic of liquid bulk with 44.5 million
tons (+3.2%). Accentuated the deflection of solid bulk with
18.5 million tons (-8.8%). Miscellaneous goods are also
decreased, with containerized cargoes standing at 45.4 million
of tons (-1.5%) with a container handling of
4,493,149 TEUs (+3.6%) and with conventional goods that have
totalled 21.1 million tonnes (-3.0%). In the field of
passenger cruise traffic was over 2.7
million people (+15.7%) and that of ferries by over 4.4
million (-1.9%).