The duration of the APM Terminals terminal concession in Valencia has been extended by eight years

Yesterday the Authority's board of directors
Port of Valencia has approved the extension for a further eight
years of the duration of the concession contract with APM Terminals
for the container terminal at Muelle de Levante, whose
has been extended to 2049, the year in which it will be
reached the maximum duration of 50 years of the permitted concession
Spanish legislation. The new agreement provides for a
investment of 10.4 million euros by the company
terminal operator for the installation of a cold ironing system for
allow ships at berth to turn off their engines on board and to
connect to the shore power supply. In addition,
works for the extension of the quays to allow the arrival of
large container racks with a length of about 400
meters and with a draft of 16.5 meters.