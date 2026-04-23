Quarterly revenues of Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines fell
In March, the decreases were -17.8%, -5.9% and -10.7% respectively
Taipei/Keelung
April 23, 2026
In the first quarter of this year, the revenues of the
Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan containerized shipping
Hai Lines recorded marked decreases compared to the previous year.
same period in 2025, with the largest for the first
company that in the first three months of 2026 totaled a
revenue of 86.6 billion Taiwan dollars (2.7 billion dollars)
US dollars), down -21.3%. The quarterly turnover of
Yang Ming amounted to 38.7 billion Taiwanese dollars
(-15.1%) and that of WHL at 33.6 billion (-9.3%).
In March 2026 alone, Evergreen's revenues
amounted to 27.5 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a decrease
-17.8% compared to March last year. The latest monthly revenues of
Yang Ming amounted to 12.4 billion (-5.9%) and those of WHL to
10.5 billion (-10.7%).
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