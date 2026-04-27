Terzo Valico, excavations of the tunnels of the Novi Ligure interconnection completed

The excavations of the tunnels of the interconnection have been completed
railway of Novi Ligure with the demolition of the last diaphragm,
the connecting point that grafts onto the historic Genoa-Turin line
the new high-capacity line of the Terzo Valico dei Giovi,
on the Genoa-Milan route. Webuild, which is at the helm of the
general contractor of the work, underlined that this
interconnection is a key element of the project
overall. The infrastructure is developed from the tunnel
of Serravalle, entirely underground, through two new
natural single-track tunnels, for a total length
of 1,700 metres: 723 metres for the odd-numbered track tunnel and 987 metres
meters for that of the even track. The two pipes branch off into the
underground until you reach the historic line nearby
of Novi Ligure, making it possible to enter trains, both
passengers and freight, in the direction of Turin and the reverse route
without interference with urban viability and traffic
existing railway system.
Webuild specified that the construction site involved an area of
almost seven hectares and that the work was carried out in
as the tunnels run at shallow depths and
are located a few meters away from the railway line
Genoa-Turin, which has always remained active with minimal interference with the
railway traffic.