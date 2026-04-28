In the first quarter, Wärstilä recorded a marked increase in new orders for equipment

In the first quarter of 2026, the value of new orders
acquired by the Wärstilä Corporation has increased
of +10% over the same period last year, having amounted to
2.10 billion euros, growth that was generated by the
sharp increase of +23% in orders for equipment, the value of which
rose to 1.12 billion, while orders for services, equal to
to 981 million euros, recorded a slight decrease of -1%.
In the Marine segment alone, the value of new orders increased
amounted to €1.02 billion (+9%), of which €406 million related to the
supply of maritime equipment (+18%) and €619 million to the
provision of services (+4%).
As at 31 March, the value of the group's order book
has reached a record amount of 8.90 billion (+4%),
of which 3.95 billion in the Marine segment (+13%).
In the first three months of this year, the group's net sales were
of 1.56 billion euros (0%), of which 820 million in the sector
marine equipment (-1%). Ebitda is
was 236 million (+14%), operating profit of 194 million
(+18%), with a contribution of €104 million from the Marine segment (+9%) and
net profit of €147 million (+20%).
Commenting on the performance of the activity in the first part
This year, the president and managing director of Wärstilä,
Håkan Agnevall, noted that, "in the naval market, the
2026 started on a positive note, supported by higher earnings
consisting of most ship segments,
contributing to positive market sentiment. The activity of
shipbuilding - he pointed out - has increased
remarkably, with 549 orders recorded in the first quarter of 2026
compared to 235 in 2025, net of those not yet disclosed".
In addition, Agnevall explained that in the naval sector the issue of
decarbonisation continues to be central and has effects on the
fleet renewal and ship modernisation
in order to save energy, with a positive impact on the
specific solutions for reducing emissions and improving
fuel efficiency developed by the company
Finnish.