Sixth quarterly decline in the volume of shipments handled by UPS
In the January-March period, the US group's revenues fell by -1.6%
Atlanta
April 28, 2026
In the first three months, for the sixth consecutive quarter, the
volume of shipments handled by the express courier and group
American logistics company UPS suffered a downturn having totaled
shipments of 1.19 billion packages, with a year-on-year decrease of
-7.8% on the first quarter of 2025.
In the first quarter of 2026, the group's revenues amounted to
to $21.2 billion (-1.6%), of which $14.1 billion generated
from express deliveries in the USA (-2.3%), 4.5 billion from
international express deliveries (+3.8%) and 2.5 billion from other
supply chain solutions (-6.5%). Operating profit is
of almost 1.3 billion dollars (-23.9%), with contributions from the three
Main business segments of the Peer Group
respectively to 525 million (-47.4%), 547 million (-14.7%) and 205 million
million (+345.7%). Net profit stood at 864 million
dollars (-27.2%).
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