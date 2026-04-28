In the first quarter, cargo traffic in the port of Venice grew by +1.7%

In the first quarter of 2026, the port of Venice handled
5.96 million tons of goods, with a growth of +1.7%
on the same period last year, held back by the reduction in the
-9.0% volume of liquid bulk cargo down to 1.53 million
tonnes, of which 1.28 million tonnes of products
refined petroleum products (-2.8%), 215 thousand tons of refined petroleum products
chemicals (-22.0%) and 33 thousand tons of other liquid cargoes
(-61,7%).
Dry bulk increased by +7.2% to 1.94
million tons, including 590 thousand tons of products
metallurgical sector (+1.2%), 532 thousand tons of minerals and materials to be
construction (+14.7%), 347 thousand tons of feed, fodder and seeds
oily (+6.5%), 226 thousand tons of cereals (+0.6%), 69 thousand tons
tons of coal and lignite, traffic absent last year,
48 thousand tons of chemicals (-6.1%) and 128 thousand tons
of other dry bulk cargo (-20.9%).
In the first quarter of this year, miscellaneous goods were equal to
to 2.49 million tonnes (+5.3%), of which 1.40 million tonnes
tons of goods in containers (+13.2%) totaled with a
handling of containers equal to 131,351 TEUs (+5.7%), 582 thousand
tons of rolling stock -1.5%) and 515 thousand tons of other goods
miscellaneous (-5.2%).
In the cruise sector, quarterly traffic was
11 thousand passengers (+56.4%), of which almost 10 thousand at the
disembarkation/embarkation (+45.1%).
In the first three months of 2026, the port of Chioggia, which as
Venice falls under the jurisdiction of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea, handled 215 thousand
tons of goods (-2.7%), of which 129 thousand tons of goods
miscellaneous (+62.9%) and 86 thousand tons of dry bulk (-39.3%).