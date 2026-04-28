Seminar of the National Bilateral Ports Authority on occupational safety
Gallozzi (Assologistica): in addition to compliance with the rules, full awareness of behavior is also necessary
Roma
April 28, 2026
Job security in ports "is a dogma of
of which we are all aware. But this awareness must become
the dominant feeling of our daily life". It has
underlined the vice president of Assologistica, Agostino Gallozzi
speaking at the seminar on the theme "The port to come:
challenges and necessities for safety at work",
held yesterday in Rome at the Sala Regina of the Chamber of Deputies
Deputies, which was organized by the Bilateral Body
National Ports (EBN), the joint body made up of all the
Parties to the National Collective Agreement for Workers
of ports - Assoporti, Assiterminal, Assologistica and Uniport - for
the employers' part, and the Filt-Cgil trade unions,
Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti representing workers.
"Primary education," Gallozzi explained, "goes
alongside behavioral safety, the so-called BBS,
Behavior-Based Safety: An approach where the focus shifts from
only observance of the rules, which always remains a duty, to the full
awareness of behaviour, actively involving the
workers in the construction of a true culture of safety".
In his speech, the vice president of Assologistica
highlighted the need to strengthen the shift from a
model based solely on compliance with the requirements of a
more participatory path, in which each worker is part
active in the prevention and management of risks. A theme
central to a sector, such as the port sector, which - he noted - is
Characterized by complex operations, dynamic environments and
shared responsibilities.
During the seminar, the National School of Transport and
Logistica presented the update of the progress report
of the accident phenomenon in port operations, carried out
for the EBN. From the analysis of the data of this work it emerged,
on the positive side, a decrease in the number of accidents in the last
(2023-2024) compared to what was
It has been noted in previous editions of the report that the same
EBN had realized years ago and the growing involvement and
attention of the various protagonists of operations to the theme
of occupational safety. As has already emerged in the previous
investigations, the need to
a constant and motivated attention to safety in the sector,
the importance of training and the need, inter alia, to
establish a unified national monitoring system for
accidents in the port area.
The work continued with a round table between
representatives of the various constituent parts of the Bilateral Body,
during which the vice-president of the National Union
Port Companies (Uniport), Alberto Casali, underlined how
the work of companies in promoting the culture of safety
among workers and in investing in training can lead to
results of absolute importance. In this regard, he illustrated the
flattering results achieved in the MCT port terminal in Gioia
Tauro, of which he is a director, and as regards the
reduction in the number of accidents in total as well as in the rate
accidents compared to hours worked. Casali has
emphasised the importance of prevention for the achievement of
those results, even more significant and explanatory than the
effort put in place by the company given the complexity of a
terminal - such as MCT - which is the largest in Italy for
containers handled, with significantly growing volumes and a
number of vehicles operating at the same time that make
It is essential to face all phases of the activity with
conscious behaviors to reach ever greater levels of
security.
At the end of the event, the president of EBN Porti, Angelo
Manicone, announced the presentation, within a short time, of
further research, recently started, on the strenuous work in the
port activities.
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