In the first three months of 2026, CIMC's container sales fell by -10.5%

In the first quarter of this year, container sales
intermodal products produced by China's China International Marine
Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) decreased by -10.5% on the same
period of 2025 having been sold 508 thousand boxes, of which over
460 thousand containers for dry loads (-13.3%) and over 47 thousand
refrigerated containers (+30.2%).
In the first three months of 2026, CIMC's revenues amounted to
32.7 billion yuan ($4.8 billion), down -9.3%
on the first quarter of last year. Operating profit is
607 million yuan (-50.3%) and net profit of 412 million yuan
(-42,7%).