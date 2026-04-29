Fincantieri establishes a joint venture with the Albanian KAYO

Fincantieri has further strengthened its ties with KAYO,
Albanian company established in 2024 and wholly owned
of the Ministry of Defence, by signing an agreement to establish
a joint venture active in the construction and construction
maintenance of naval units in Albania. The Italian company
specified that the agreement represents the evolution of a path
started with the signing of the two Memorandums of Understanding
signed last year and aimed at evaluating and defining a
Strategic industrial collaboration between the parties
(
of 9
April
and 14
November
2025).
The joint venture will be 51% owned by Fincantieri and
49% by KAYO and will have as its main objective the
construction and maintenance of naval units intended for the
Albanian Navy, as well as seizing opportunities
commercial in the international market. In the Albanian market, the
new company will operate as prime contractor for the
naval programs, assuming responsibility for the execution of the
and supply management. As for the market
Fincantieri will maintain its role as prime contractor for
naval units of less than 80 metres in length,
identifying the preferred production site in the
Pashaliman (PNS), which is located near Vlora.
The industrial planning of the initiative includes about
Ten units as acquisition targets over the plan period
industrial 2026-2030, benefiting from the significant demand expected
in the small and medium-sized coastal surveillance vessel sector
size (OPV).
"For Fincantieri - commented the CEO
and general manager of the Italian company, Pierroberto Folgiero -
The initiative is a strategic investment aimed at
creation of a production hub in Albania, intended to support the
operational capabilities of the Albanian Navy and to promote a
industrial and commercial projection of the joint venture on the markets
international associations. The agreement also helps to affirm the role of the
of Fincantieri and Italy as key industrial players
in the Mediterranean".