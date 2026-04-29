Dirk Jan Storm has been appointed president of PSA Italy

Dirk Jan Storm will lead the Italian clubs of the
terminal operator PSA International of Singapore taking over from
Marco Conforti who has reached the natural expiry of the
three-year mandate. The change has been decided
as part of the renewal of corporate offices by
of the shareholders' meeting of PSA Genoa Investments, the holding company
72% owned by PSA International and 28% by Fair Market
Value Capital Partners and TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund.
Storm, PSA's current EM&A Regional CEO, has been
appointed president of PSA Italy and in the new board of directors
will be joined by Roberto Ferrari, CEO of
PSA Genoa Investments, Terence Lee, EM&A Regional CFO, and Pascal
Reinards, head of Corporate Development for PSA, as well as Jeff
Mouland and Danny Hong for Fair Market Value Capital Partners and TD
Greystone Infrastructure Fund.
Manager with over 25 years of international experience in the field
finance and general management, Storm has held top positions
in complex and multinational industrial contexts, operating in
Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa and Asia.
Stressing that he is "particularly grateful for
the opportunity to have contributed to the development of PSA Italy
in recent years", Conforti highlighted that he leaves "reality
aware of the challenges underway and ready to face with
determination of the profound changes that are affecting the
port terminals and the entire logistics chain. I am sure - he
added - that the group will continue to strengthen its
positioning through expertise, machine vision and capabilities
innovation: the new challenges that our terminals will face
They are a concrete step towards the future and I am proud and honored
that I could have been part of this change." The
Conforti's career was characterized by having
since 1998 has accompanied the entry of the PSA group into the
Genoa and Venice terminals, PSA's first European investments
(
of 22
January 1998), until he became EM&A Regional
senior advisors, and from positions at the top of associations
prestigious companies such as Assiterminal, Confetra and Feport. During his
mandate the companies of the PSA Italy group - PSA terminals
Genova Pra', PSA SECH and PSA Venice-Vecon, which operate in the main
ports of Genoa and Venice - have consolidated their role
strategic in the Italian and Mediterranean port system.