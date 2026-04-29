OOIL invests $2.22 billion in the construction of 12 13,600 TEU containerships

The Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL) of the group
COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. has ordered the
China Shipbuilding Trading Co. and Hudong-Zhonghua company
Shipbuilding (Group) Co. of China State shipbuilding group
Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) building 12 container ships
13,600 TEU dual-fuel, capable of being fueled with gas
liquefied natural. The contract is worth 2.22 billion euros
dollars, with an investment of 185 million for each ship. The
deliveries of container holders, which will be built on site
naval of Hudong-Zhonghua, will take place between the third quarter of
2028 and the first quarter of 2030.