In the first three months of 2026, the COSCO group's revenues fell by -10.6%

In the first quarter of 2026, the Chinese shipping group COSCO
Shipping Holdings Co. reported revenues of 51.8 billion
yuan ($7.6 billion), down -10.6% on the previous year,
same period last year that was determined
mainly from the reduction in revenues from the core business
business, that of containerized maritime transport, which has
total revenues of 49.6 billion yuan (-11.2%). The profit
amounted to 8.5 billion yuan (-49.2%), with a
contribution of almost 7.0 billion from containerized shipping
(-52,8%). Net profit was 6.9 billion yuan
(-48.0%), of which €5.5 billion generated by activities in the
containerized transport sector by sea (-53.3%).
In the first three months of this year, the container ship fleet of the
transported cargo volumes totalling
Over 6.9 million TEUs, up +6.7% on the first quarter
of 2025, and this activity generated revenues of 45.1
billion yuan (-12.8%). The highest traffic volume, equal to 2.3
million TEUs (+6.1%), was transported on the routes
intra-Asian, and in this market revenues amounted to 13.2
billion yuan (-1.2%). On Chinese domestic routes, traffic is
1.5 million TEUs (+14.9%), with related revenues of 3.4 million TEUs
billion yuan (+7.5%). On the transpacific routes,
transported over 1.2 million TEUs (-1.3%) and this activity
produced revenues of 12.1 billion yuan (-23.4%). Services
Asia-Europe maritime transports nearly 1.1 million TEUs
(+14.2%) and in this market revenues amounted to 9.8 billion
yuan (-10.3%). On other international routes, traffic is
State of 757 thousand TEUs (-1.6%) with revenues of 6.6 billion yuan
(-22,2%).
Meanwhile, the Chinese group has announced that it has acquired for
$2.26 million, through the subsidiary COSCO Shipping
Freight, an additional 49% of the capital of Sea Trade International
Inc., a Chinese shipping agency also based in the USA that is
specialized in reefer container logistics and operating
mainly at the service of the COSCO group itself. COSCO Shipping
Freight already held 51% of Sea Trade's capital, and
She then became the sole owner of the company.