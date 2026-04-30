PSA International acquires 30% of the Chinese terminal operator Xiamen Container Terminal Group

The terminal operator group PSA International of Singapore,
through the subsidiary PSA Amoy, was awarded for 2.65
billion yuan ($387 million), as part of a tender
30% of the capital of the terminal operator
Chinese Xiamen Container Terminal Group Co. (XCTG) of Xiamen Group
International Port Co., which owns about 52.2% of the capital.
The completion of the transaction is subject to the
regulatory approvals and the usual conditions for the
closure.
PSA highlighted that XCTG operates eight container terminals in the
port of Xiamen for an annual traffic capacity of one
total of about 20 million TEUs.