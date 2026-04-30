Filt, Fit and Uilt urge the Port Authority of Western Liguria to focus on the problems of workers and safety

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti invite the Italian Banking Authority to
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea must put at the center
of its action the work of the port, safety and workers and
announce that they have called for next Tuesday, from 9.30 a.m.
at 1.30 p.m. in front of the Genoese headquarters of the port authority in Palazzo
San Giorgio, an assembly of port workers.
"On April 28 - Filt recalled in a note
Cgil (Marco Pietrasanta and Fabio Ferretti), Fit Cisl (Davide Traverso
and Antonio Vella) and Uiltrasporti (Duilio Falvo and Stefano
Degl'innocenti) - the active of the delegates of the port was held
of Genoa of Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisi and Uiltrasporti, convened to make
The point about the progress of the discussion that took place on April 2
to the Port Authority, where the document prepared during the
the assembly of the RLS of the port, which highlighted
issues concerning the following issues: the presence of many
shipyards in the port area that aggravate the problem of
traffic congestion already
also present due to the indiscriminate parking of heavy vehicles and
trailers pouring into the port given the absence of "areas
external buffers dedicated to hauliers; the lack of
parking spaces for port workers and the lack of routes
safe pedestrian paths, in the face of intense and continuous traffic of vehicles
with serious risks for the safety of workers. The
traffic congestion also hinders the access of vehicles
Emergency relief, which is why it has long been requested
a medical facility inside the port as well as the presence of
defibrillators. And finally the request for greater accessibility
for the site RLS to access the terminals and an increase in the
hours available to them, in order to ensure an adequate presence
to the port cycle".
The representatives of the trade unions noted that
that, "in the face of some statements made by the Port Authority and
commitments made to address the issues set out above, we are
witnessing retreats or absence of initiatives and immobility
to activate the planned tables in a short time. The emblematic example
- they explained - this is the case of the Messina Terminal, where
due to the work on a construction site, some
day ago the elimination of parking spaces for workers, without
valid alternatives and in the absence of adequate public transport.
In addition, several difficulties emerged in the assembly
obtain timely interventions, including on the issue of traffic,
by the competent authorities and the lack of feedback
to the reports made. Further critical issues concern the
port gates, with queues that generate stress in workers,
delays in clocking in with the risk of disciplinary sanctions and
risk of administrative fines, up to €2,000 by the
Harbour Master's Office if you make mistakes in entering the
gates".
Filt, Fit and Uilt have highlighted that it is "a
a situation repeatedly denounced and which has become unsustainable for
the entire port community. It is reported - continues the
Note - the closure of most of the bars in the port that
they represent important refreshment points for port workers
and related industries. Finally, it was strongly requested that
the works on the union building in Ponte are completed
Ethiopia so that we can get back a space and a point of
reference for delegates and workers. In the light of what
emerged, there is a widespread perception of distance from the institution
with respect to the real conditions of port work. The relationship with
work also passes through knowledge, competence and
the institution's understanding of the operational reality and
of the needs of the workers of the port of Genoa".