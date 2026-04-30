New ART provision on regulatory measures for the awarding of maritime cabotage services

The Transport Regulation Authority has approved a
updating of the regulations governing the awarding of services
maritime passenger transport services to, from and to the islands and
of the preparatory activities. The main
provisions are relating to the tender procedures for
awarding of services, with the aim of increasing the
contestability of tenders and to ensure greater transparency
of credit lines through wider availability
of concession data, making the sector more
attractive market participants, as well as content
of the agreements between awarding bodies and operators, and also provides for the
strengthening of monitoring and supervision activities by
authority over the whole process.
The measure introduces standard schemes for calls for tenders and
for conventions, overcoming the current heterogeneity of
tenders prepared by the administrations, and an information framework
minimum that the administrations will have to guarantee to operators
to reduce the difficulties for operators in the
comprehensive and comparable information and to facilitate the
digitization of procedures.